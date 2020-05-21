COVID-19 updates: Dallas County's trend of lower case numbers continues

Texas is nearly three weeks into the reopening of its economy. Phase 2 includes restaurants expanding to 50% occupancy and bars opening to 25%.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County continues to decrease compared to last week.

Thursday afternoon, county health officials reported that 183 residents have tested positive and 7 more people have died.

"Today’s numbers continue a trend that we’re seeing this week of less positive cases. We also recorded seven more deaths today, bringing our number of total deaths up to 203," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

The latest victims that died include residents from Dallas, Mesquite, and Lancaster, with their ages ranging from 50s to 90s. Three of the patients lived in long-term care facilities.

"Our hospital COVID-19 beds, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have remained flat," Jenkins said.

There have been a total of 8,273 cases confirmed countywide since testing began in March.

Gov. Abbott terminates all air travel restrictions

The governor has terminated air travel restrictions that were originally in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, anyone who traveled into DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field was required to self-isolate for 14-days upon their arrival to Texas.

This included visitors from various areas in the country that at one point had a high number of coronavirus cases, such as Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.

All air-travelers from California, Connecticut, Washington, New Jersey and New York were also included in the previous order.

Abbott's latest order includes immediate termination for any mandatory self-quarantine that is already in effect.

Texas driver's license offices will reopen in phases

The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin to reopen driver license offices region by region starting next week, according to the governor's office.

The four-phase openings will begin Tuesday and services will be limited.

Customers will be able to book appointments for up to six months in advance, according to a news release.

North Texas is part of phase 3 which means on June 3, offices in DPS’ North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services.

Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit, or ID card, as well those who are in need of a driving test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions at 1 p.m on May 29.

FAN EXPO Dallas canceled

FAN EXPO Dallas 2020 has officially been canceled, event organizers announced Thursday.

The expo was originally postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say FAN EXPO Dallas will return next year on May 14, 15, and 16.

Fans have the choice of transferring their tickets to use at next year’s expo or requesting a refund. All refunds can be requested online.

A new Dallas Fan Festival will take place this year from October 16 to 18 at the Irving Convention Center. Details for this event will be announced soon, organizers say.

Daily hospital capacity numbers

Twenty-five hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson's office on Wednesday: