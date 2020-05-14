COVID-19 live updates: Uninsured Collin County residents can now get tested for free

More testing options are becoming available for residents throughout North Texas.

Uninsured residents in Collin County are now able to get free COVID-19 tests and physical evaluations.

Earlier this week, the Commissioners Court authorized $3 million to cover testing costs using a voucher system. This means the county will be billed directly by local healthcare providers, according to a news release.

At this time, PrimaCare Urgent Care and CommunityMed Urgent Care are accepting the voucher.

Residents are encouraged to call their health provider to see if they will accept the Collin CARES vouchers.



The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

