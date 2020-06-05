Live updates: More than 200 COVID-19 deaths in Dallas, Tarrant counties

As part of new reopening measures, gyms will also be allowed to reopen on May 18 at 25% occupancy.

Dallas and Tarrant County now have more than 200 deaths combined related to COVID-19.

Tarrant County health officials reported Wednesday five additional deaths and 127 new cases related to COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions.

Dallas County health officials reported two additional deaths and 246 additional positive cases, which mark the second-highest day of cases reported.

More businesses will reopen in Texas at the end of this week. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons and nail salons can reopen Friday.

The announcement was made Tuesday, which marked the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County with 253. So far, more than 10,000 people have tested positive in North Texas.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to listen to medical professionals and healthcare professionals when deciding if it's safe to go back out and about as Texas gradually begins to reopen.

While Abbott gave specific instructions on reopening measures the various businesses should take such as gyms which can reopen May 18.

"It's up to Texans whether we remain open," Abbott said.

The governor said it's up to Texans to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others and practicing good hygiene.

Top updates for Wednesday, May 6:

2 long-term care facilities in Paris now have COVID-19 cases

The latest facility in Lamar County to report COVID-19 cases is Stillhouse Healthcare and Rehab with nine cases.

Paris Healthcare Nursing Home has 52 positive cases and reported three deaths.

Paris has about 25,000 people.

Free COVID-19 testing sites coming to two Kroger locations

Kroger announced Wednesday that they will open two free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Dallas and Fort Worth. People who wish to be tested will be offered a self-swab test.

The grocery store chain is planning to perform over 1,000 per week at the two locations. Residents can register for testing and make an appointment at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. People who need a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible for testing.

Testing in Fort Worth will begin testing at 8:30 a.m. May 7 at the site at J.P Elder Middle School, 600 Park St., Fort Worth.

Testing will begin at the Dallas location starting at 8:30 a.m. May 9 at the CitySquare parking lot at 1610 Malcolm X Blvd., Dallas.

The onsite testing is supported with laboratory services from eTrueNorth.

Taste of Addison 2020 canceled

This year's Taste of Addison event has been canceled because of uncertainty on large-scale gatherings, the city of Addison said.

Organizers are rescheduling musical guests for the event in 2021.

Catholic Charities Dallas announces drive-thru food, diaper distribution

Catholic Charities Dallas is distributing food and diapers for North Texans.

People who wish to receive food should provide a form of ID. Once you become a CCD Client, you are eligible to receive food assistance once per month, any given day of the month.

Thursday, May 7

9 a.m. St. Johns, Ennis, 75119

9 a.m. Santa Fe trails, Dallas, 75231

12:30 p.m. Immaculate Conception, Corsicana, 75110

12:30 p.m. Biltmore Apartments, Dallas, 75231

Saturday, May 9

9 a.m. St. Joseph, Richardson, 75081

9 a.m. Holy Cross, Dallas, 75241

12:30 p.m. St. Francis, Frisco, 75033

12:30 p.m. St. Michael, Frisco, 73033

Fannin County reports first death

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the first death in Fannin County. The person lived in the Ladonia area and was 78 years old.

Cases at Rockwall long-term care facility

Rockwall County reported 39 cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge, including 20 cases among residents and 19 cases in staff members. There have been four deaths at the facility.

Digital Producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this article.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.