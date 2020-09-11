COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 807 new cases, 2 additional deaths

In Tarrant County, 456 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Sunday. And in Collin County, there were 355 new cases.

Dallas County health officials reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 807 new cases on Sunday.

The latest daily total continues a trend of increasing cases in the county. The average per day for the past seven days was 704 new cases, according to health officials.

A Dallas man in his 60s and a Dallas woman in her 80s were the latest to die from the disease. Health officials said they had both been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Health officials also said that 577 children between the ages of 5 and 17 had tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Some of those cases were confirmed through rapid antigen tests, officials said.

Across Texas, there 5,404 new cases and 43 additional deaths from the coronavirus reported Sunday, according to statewide COVID-19 data.

Nationwide, the latest number of coronavirus cases set another record. The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week.

The virus death toll is also rising in the country.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, the university said.

