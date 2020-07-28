COVID-19 updates: TWC to hold off on 'work search' requirements as state's death toll rises

Texas has now seen at least 5,713 people die from COVID-19 since tracking began in March, new state data shows.

The Texas Workforce Commission announced it will continue to suspend the "work search" requirement for those on unemployment benefits as Texas continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19.

Leaders at the state agency said Tuesday they will follow Gov. Greg Abbott's lead and may reimplement the requirement once the economy is able to reopen at a greater capacity.

The news comes as fatalities across the state continue to rise, particularly after state officials changed reporting methods for COVID-19 deaths.

The death toll increased by about 12%, or more than 600 people, on Monday as state officials began to count deaths marked on death certificates as caused by COVID-19.

State officials had previously relied on death data from local and regional public health officials.

Texas has now seen at least 5,713 people die from COVID-19 since tracking began in March, the updated state data shows.

State officials also recently changed how they were collecting hospitalization data in accordance with new federal requirements.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said that caused hospitalization data to be incomplete from at least July 23 through July 27, with only 82% of hospitals reporting complete data to the department by July 27.

The resulting change made it appear hospitalizations have dropped, hitting an apparent low point on July 23. However, the numbers have quickly rebounded across the state, and hospitalizations remain near previous highs from the first half of July, despite the fact 18% of hospitals are not reporting complete data.

Top updates for Tuesday, July 28:

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended an application deadline for families to apply for pandemic food benefits until Aug. 21.

Republicans have unveiled their version of a second coronavirus relief package that includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, with a change for those with dependents.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will be in Dallas Tuesday to visit a coronavirus testing site and other facilities.

Attorney General says local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders to close schools

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion letter Tuesday that said local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders to close schools for the purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

DeSoto ISD to begin after Labor Day

DeSoto Independent School District will begin its school year on Sept. 8. The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees approved the decision at a board meeting on July 27.

In addition to approving a delayed start date, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised academic calendar for the upcoming school year.

