COVID-19 updates: Watch live as state health department provides update on vaccine distribution as state sees deadliest days

Over the past 30 days, a Texan has died from COVID-19 every 5.25 minutes, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a virtual event with the chair of the state's vaccine allocation panel to explain the process of distribution on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Chair Imelda Garcia, the associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, will be joined by Science Advisor Saroj Rai to take questions from the media during the webinar.

The update comes as the state reported a record-high number of deaths in a single day on Wednesday at 467 people.

Overall, about 35,000 Texans have died from the disease since the pandemic began, which is about the size of the entire city of Waxahachie.

Dallas County experienced its deadliest day as well after 40 deaths were reported Wednesday. There were also 1,671 cases of COVID-19 added.

"These deaths are a result of the high number of COVID cases that have been reported over the last several weeks. Increased deaths always follows increased infections," said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins asked Texans to make small sacrifices to keep the community and country strong in the fight, so continue to wear a mask, social distance and avoid crowds and get-togethers.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 12 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday. Two child deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Tarrant County, both were treated at Cook Children's and died of complications of COVID-19.

A 9-year-old Vernon boy died early Tuesday morning and the death of a boy less than 1 year old was reported this week.

J.J. Boatman was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He had just turned 9 earlier this month, according to information found on a GoFundMe that was set up for his family.