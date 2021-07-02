COVID-19 updates: Numbers trending downwards across Dallas-Fort Worth

As more and more vaccinations take place across North Texas, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are going down in tandem.
Texas is now below 10,000 hospitalizations. It appears the spike in North Texas that began in late October has now truly begun to come back down to hospitalization levels last seen in November, with the peak spike occurring in late December and early January.
At the same time, Tarrant County on Sunday reported below 1,000 new cases in a single day for the first time since Dec. 21, with 991 new cases.
Pandemic numbers still remain high, though. Deaths appear to have somewhat begun to level off, but are still at or around the January peak in Texas. Dallas County just had its deadliest week since the pandemic began, officials said.
Tarrant County reported 31 new deaths alone on Sunday.
And COVID-19 patients still occupied more than 15% of hospital beds in the North Texas region as of Saturday, the threshold for which capacity reductions kick in. That number sits at about 15.8% for North Texas and 19% for Tarrant County, data shows.
The county's ICU beds were around 93% occupied currently, too, though overall beds are at about 86% occupancy.
Total cases reported in Tarrant County as of Sunday had climbed to 229,029 people since the pandemic began. About 2,458 people have died from the disease in that timespan, according to county data.