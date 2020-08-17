COVID-19 updates: Texas expected to surpass 10,000 deaths Monday

Roughly 1.75% of all Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

This story will be continuously updated on Aug. 17.

Texas is expected to hit another grim milestone on Monday: a COVID-19 death toll of more than 10,000 people.

While state officials have not yet released an updated count for Monday, researchers with Johns Hopkins University's widely respected Coronavirus Resource Center have tallied more than 170,000 deaths across the U.S. so far.

At 10,000 victims, Texas will account for nearly 6% of the country's fatalities.

Roughly 1.75% of all Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. As of Sunday:

9,983 Texans have died

399,572 have recovered

At least 125,487 people across the state are considered active cases

The marker comes at a moment when state data backlogs have continued to plague counties' tracing efforts.

Counties across the state have been reporting large backlogs of data from Texas officials for the past few days, with Dallas County officials reporting 5,195 additional cases Sunday from the past six months.

Top updates for Monday, Aug. 17:

Congress has allocated trillions of dollars to ease the COVID-19 crisis, but many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money. Here's why.

Robert Rhodes was a "professor’s professor" known for deeply engaging his students during the course of his more than 30 years teaching at Texas Christian University. His wife said if it weren’t for COVID-19, he would not have died.

Hood County reports 44 active cases, nearly double prior week

County officials released new case data for the week Monday, saying there are currently at least 44 active cases in the area. That's nearly double the 23 cases of the prior week.

Six of those active cases are people who are currently hospitalized.

Three of the 44 active cases are people under the age of 20 in the county.

The county's positivity rate is 10.3%. Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly said the goal is to stay below a rate of 10%. A total of 709 people have tested positive since mid-March.

Fourteen people have died while they had the disease in the county, and at least 11 of those were COVID-related, according to officials. Three of the deaths were reported in the last week, all of whom were over the age of 60.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.