COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 14 new deaths

Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, reported the latest tally of deaths to county commissioners Tuesday morning.

It's the highest single-day tally of deaths from the novel coronavirus during the pandemic.

As of Monday, the county has tallied 7,679 COVID-19 cases since testing began in March. There were more than 175 deaths.

Tarrant County has reported 123 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 4,500 confirmed cases of the disease since testing began.

Statewide, there have been 1,347 deaths from COVID-19. Health officials have tallied 48,693 cases since testing began.

An estimated 19,000 cases of the novel coronavirus across the state are active, according to Texas public health figures.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he expects cases to continue to increase as the state expands testing. He said the percentage of people tested who have the disease has been declining, prompting him to allow the phased reopening of businesses across the state.

Abbott announced Monday that bars can reopen at 25% occupancy on Friday, and restaurants can expand to 50% capacity.

The governor also said that day care businesses can reopen immediately. Summer programs and summer school can resume in June.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said coronavirus cases in the city appear to be plateauing after increases in the last few weeks.

"We are hoping they are plateauing which hopefully means they will be going down soon," Johnson told ABC on Tuesday.

The mayor said it's important to increase contact tracing to track the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said city leaders are working to reopen the local economy safely.

"My focus is making sure that my residents know that we are not out of the woods yet. We have to continue to wear masks in public," Johnson said. "And probably most importantly we want our vulnerable populations and anyone who is experiencing any symptoms to know that just because the economy is reopening does not mean you have to rush back into going to restaurants and things."

Top updates for Tuesday, May 19:

The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20 in New York without fans and serve as the opening leg of horse racing's Triple Crown for the first time in the sport's history.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to nonessential travel to June 21.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19. Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.”

Student athletes could begin training June 8, UIL says

Officials with the UIL, the governing body of high school sports in Texas, said in a statement Tuesday that a plan is in the works to allow student athletes to start strength training and conditioning as soon as June 8.

This plan could also apply to marching band activities if the measure is approved.

The move is in response to the governor's latest announcement allowing summer programs and summer school to open in June.

Fort Worth-based Pier 1 to 'wind down' the retail company

Fort Worth-based Pier 1 filed a motion Tuesday seeking to wind-down the company's retail operations as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, about a month after announcing it was closing 450 stores nationwide. The company said the wind-down is necessary in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as other retailers have filed for bankruptcy and closed stores, including Dallas-based Neiman Marcus and Plano-based J.C. Penney.

As part of the wind-down, Pier 1 plans to sell "its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business," the retailer announced Tuesday.

Because of the challenges the company already faced, combined with the "uncertainty of a post-COVID world," the retailer said the wind-down is the best way to "maximize the value of Pier 1's assets."

