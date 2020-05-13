COVID-19 live updates: Dallas ISD students to protest virtual graduation decision

Several other districts across North Texas plan to host in-person ceremonies at various sporting facilities.

Typically mid-May would be a time for graduation ceremonies and celebrations among friends and family members,

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, several schools across the country have decided to host virtual graduation ceremonies instead.

This includes the Dallas Independent School District, and many students and parents are not happy about the decision.

Students plan on protesting at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the district's headquarters.

They’re demanding in-person graduations because, as of right now, graduations will be held virtually, starting May 22.

Dallas ISD cited safety concerns for the decision.

Top updates for Wednesday, May 13:

Officials in Wuhan will test all 11 million residents after a handful of new infections were confirmed.

The federal agencies encourage anyone who still hasn't received their stimulus payment to sign-up for direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool by noon Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will decide in the next month on whether to allow children to return to school in the fall.

