Live COVID-19 updates: Dallas County man in his 20s, woman in her 90s latest to die as more than 12,000 cases reported

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 263 more positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 12,093 since tracking began in March.

The county also reported two new deaths, bringing the countywide number of deaths to 264 since tracking began in March.

The two new deaths were:

An Irving man in his 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, with no other underlying health conditions

A woman in her 90s who was a Dallas long-term care facility resident who died in the facility

On Saturday, Dallas County ended the week with its highest daily average of COVID-19 cases and its second-most deadly week since the pandemic started. Two people died from the disease and the count reported 289 new cases Saturday.

Tarrant County health officials also reported 77 new cases and two more deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 6,150 cases and 178 deaths since tracking began in March. At least 2,692 have recovered.

The two people who died in Tarrant County were:

A Fort Worth man in his 60s with underlying health conditions

A Benbrook woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions

Denton County reports 14 more cases

Denton County Public Health announced 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Sunday. This brings the countywide total to 1,500 since tracking began in March. Two more people have recovered from the disease, putting the total of recoveries at 706 since tracking began in March.

Giddings State School worker tests positive for COVID-19, school says

The Giddings State School in Giddings, Texas, confirmed Sunday that a youth development coach's COVID-19 test came back positive on Saturday.

The person in question had not been on campus for the entire month of May and was away from the facility for unrelated reasons before they returned back to work on June 1.

On June 1, "she began to feel ill and left early," the correctional facility said in a statement Sunday. She has not returned to campus since then and is recovering at home.

The Giddings State School said it is currently in the process of identifying anyone who may have come into contact with that employee on June 1. They will then be given tests and told to self-isolate, officials said. No other staff or youth currently on campus show any signs of COVID-19, the statement said.

On April 2, an IT employee tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.

44 residents, employees of assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19, Arlington officials say

At least 44 people connected to Meadowbrook Memory Care Community in Arlington have tested positive in the past week for COVID-19, officials said Sunday. Another nine people are waiting on pending tests.

Thirty of those who've tested positive are residents, a city spokesperson said, while 14 are employees.

Three residents have died at the facility in recent days, according to officials, though COVID-19 was "not likely the causative factor" for two of those who died.

