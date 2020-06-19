Dallas city officials warn residents of long wait times at community testing sites

Wait times at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House may be up to four hours, officials say.

For the second time this week, city officials are warning residents that COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing long wait times.

Friday morning, the City of Dallas released a statement that the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House may have wait times up to four hours.

Officials also stated that tests may be unavailable by mid-day.

They advised residents to use the restroom in advance of their visit, to stay in their vehicles, and to have enough fuel.

Residents are encouraged to visit other testing sites throughout Dallas that may have shorter wait times. The locations can be found here.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Dallas County Commissioners Court pass mask policy

The Dallas County Commissioners Court held an emergency session Friday morning to consider a county-wide mask policy.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to pass the ordering mandating that businesses require customers to wear masks. The order includes a $500 fine.

The meeting comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks, but could not order individuals to do so.

Bexar and Hidalgo Counties, which includes the City of San Antonio, ordered such a measure earlier this week, following a surge in cases across the state. Dallas County is among those seeing upward trends in new positive cases, positivity rate, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Six Flags reopens to members

Six Flags is allowed to reopen for the first time Friday after being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hurricane Harbor reopened on Thursday.

Getting the park ready means extensive deep cleaning, before, during, and after guests arrive. There will be a focus on high tough points areas such as rides, handles, and seatbelts.

There will also be thermal imaging when people enter the park to scan for fevers or high temperatures.

Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required and Six Flags will hand them out to visitors.

As of right now, the park is only open to members, who need to sign up online ahead of time.

The parks will open to the general public on Monday.