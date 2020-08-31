COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 292 new cases, 1 death

The county also reported 235 backlogged cases. Most were from July.

Dallas County health officials reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death.

The county also reported 235 backlogged cases, most of which were from July. Nine of the backlogged cases were from June, 159 were from July and 67 were from earlier this month.

Health officials also reported that between Aug. 8 and Aug. 21, there have been 393 school-aged children confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. About half of those were of high school age.

There have been 71,630 confirmed cases of coronavirus since tracking began in March in Dallas County. There have been 902 deaths from the disease.

"The trends are going in the right direction but we must continue to be diligent about mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing and avoiding unnecessary trips," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a written statement.

Denton County reports 131 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported 131 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Most cases have been reported in the 20 to 29 age range, followed by the 30 to 39 age range, according to the county's data dashboard.

ZIP codes with the most cases are 76210, 75068, 75056, 75067 and 75007.

There have been 10,125 cases in the county since tracking began in March.

There have been 8,059 recoveries.

Keller middle school sends entire 5th grade home after positive cases

Three fifth-grade employees at Indian Springs Middle School are considered to have "active cases," Keller ISD officials said.

School leaders decided to send all of the building's fifth-graders home for remote learning on the first full day of school as a result.