COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 3 new deaths

More than 400 residents in Tarrant County have died from the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County health officials reported 3 new deaths and 291 additional cases Friday.

The latest victims include a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 80s from Grapevine, and a man in his 40s from Mansfield.

County health officials said all three patients had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 414 confirmed deaths and 20,329 recoveries since tracking began in March.

Cinemark to open 3 Dallas-Fort Worth theatres next week

Cinemark has announced that it will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the country Aug. 14, three of which are in North Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday night and can be purchased online.

Theaters reopening locally include: Cinemark 14 Rockwall and XD; Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD; and North East Mall 18 and XD.

Cinemark says the reopening is an expansion of the company’s "test-and-learn process."

The company says this process had helped with training, communication, cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD will begin virtual learning Aug. 20

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Board of Trustees has voted to begin the school year with virtual learning on Aug. 20. Options for in-person and choice remote learning will begin on Sept. 8.

Officials say school administration will continue to monitor circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the beginning of the school year.

District officials said additional details regarding the back-to-school plan and information regarding specific programs will be shared later Friday.

.@EMSISD DECIDES SCHOOL START DATE



Board members voted to begin the school year completely virtual on Aug 20, w/ options for in-person & choice remote learning to begin on Sept 8.



Meeting didn't end until 12:30am today. More details expected to be released later today. @wfaa — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 7, 2020

COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Mesquite

Dallas County officials are reminding residents of two drive-thru testing sites that are open Monday-Saturday.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, county officials said there was no waiting line at the Eastfield College location in Mesquite.

Residents can enter from La Prada Drive, north of I-30. Individuals are asked to bring some form of ID or proof of residency such as a utility bill.

The line closes at 1 p.m. and testing is free.

City of Dallas and Dallas County Residents can get tested at Ellis Davis Field House (8a-5p) or Eastfield College (7a-1p) from Monday to Saturday with little to no waiting in line. Learn more at https://t.co/zrx1w69uzb@CityOfDallas @DallasFireRes_q @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/IsIyV1Q8rd — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (@DallasOEM) August 7, 2020

American Airlines flights to Canada

American Airlines announced Friday that service between Vancouver and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is temporarily being suspended due to low demand as a result of COVID-19.

A spokesperson said the airline expects to service January, followed by the seasonal return from LAX and PHX in June.