COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 3 new deaths

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
Tarrant County health officials reported 3 new deaths and 291 additional cases Friday.
The latest victims include a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 80s from Grapevine, and a man in his 40s from Mansfield.
County health officials said all three patients had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 414 confirmed deaths and 20,329 recoveries since tracking began in March.
Cinemark to open 3 Dallas-Fort Worth theatres next week
Cinemark has announced that it will be reopening a select number of its theatres across the country Aug. 14, three of which are in North Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday night and can be purchased online.
Theaters reopening locally include: Cinemark 14 Rockwall and XD; Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD; and North East Mall 18 and XD.
Cinemark says the reopening is an expansion of the company’s "test-and-learn process."
The company says this process had helped with training, communication, cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology.
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD will begin virtual learning Aug. 20
The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Board of Trustees has voted to begin the school year with virtual learning on Aug. 20. Options for in-person and choice remote learning will begin on Sept. 8.
Officials say school administration will continue to monitor circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the beginning of the school year.
District officials said additional details regarding the back-to-school plan and information regarding specific programs will be shared later Friday.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Mesquite
Dallas County officials are reminding residents of two drive-thru testing sites that are open Monday-Saturday.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, county officials said there was no waiting line at the Eastfield College location in Mesquite.
Residents can enter from La Prada Drive, north of I-30. Individuals are asked to bring some form of ID or proof of residency such as a utility bill.
The line closes at 1 p.m. and testing is free.
American Airlines flights to Canada
American Airlines announced Friday that service between Vancouver and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is temporarily being suspended due to low demand as a result of COVID-19.
A spokesperson said the airline expects to service January, followed by the seasonal return from LAX and PHX in June.
American Airlines says it will continue to service to Calgary, Canada from DFW.