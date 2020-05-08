COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 8 new deaths, Dallas County reports 4

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to visit Dallas on Thursday to discuss the upcoming flu season amid the battle against COVID-19.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

There have been more than 400 deaths related to COVID-19 in Tarrant County since tracking began in March, according to county officials.

Tarrant County health officials have reported eight new deaths Wednesday afternoon. The victims ranged from a woman in her 40s to a man in his 80s. All of the victims had underlying health conditions.

There have been 404 confirmed deaths.

In Dallas County, four additional deaths were reported Wednesday. There were also 508 new cases reported.

Dallas County health officials reported 508 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 52,639 cases counted since March.

Four new deaths were reported. Three of the people had underlying high-risk health conditions. One was a man in his 40s without underlying health risks.

"This is a somber reminder that although COVID-19 statistically has a worse course on high-risk individuals, it can cause serious damage and even death to otherwise healthy individuals," tweeted Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The deaths reported include:

A Dallas man in his 40s who did not have underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40s.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

An Irving man in his 90s, who had been a resident at a long-term care facility.

Gov. Abbott to hold a roundtable on upcoming flu season

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable Thursday regarding the state's approach to flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a news conference to follow at 12:30 p.m.

The governor's office said it will take place at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Positive COVID-19 tests at Cook Children's

In a newsletter issued Wednesday, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth released the latest number of patients who have been tested for COVID-19.