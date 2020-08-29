COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 13 deaths

According to the county's dashboard, there have been more than 39,000 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Tarrant County health officials reported 13 deaths Saturday. Officials said eight of the 13 people who died had underlying health conditions.

The victims include the following:

A man from Richland Hills in his 90s.

Two women from Arlington in their 80s.

Three men in their 80s from Fort Worth, Bedford, and White Settlement.

Three men from Fort Worth in their 70s.

A woman from Arlington in her 70s.

A man from Keller in his 60s.

A woman from Arlington in her 60s.

A man from Fort Worth in his 50s.

The county has reported 550 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 34,975 recoveries since tracking began in March.