COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 24 deaths, including 2 men in their 30s

Of the deaths, 16 people had underlying health conditions and four did not have underlying health conditions, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Dallas County is reporting 24 deaths on Tuesday, including two men in their 30s, one of whom did not have underlying health conditions, officials said.

Of the deaths, 16 people had underlying health conditions and four did not have underlying health conditions, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Two people were critically ill at an area hospital. A Dallas man in his 70s was a resident of a long-term care facility and died at an emergency department. Another Dallas man was hospitalized when he died. He was also in his 70s.

Of deaths reported in the county to date, 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The county also reported 217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, none of which were from the state's backlog.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is encouraging people to continue wearing masks, keep a 6-foot social distance, frequent hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips.

"We are seeing a continuing good trend in lowering numbers of infections and hospitalizations," Jenkins said.

Tarrant County reported 411 new cases and four new deaths Tuesday.

Tarrant County extends mask order to Nov. 30

The face mask and face-covering mandate in Tarrant County was extended through Nov. 30 at Tuesday's meeting of Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

The extension was for the county's Health and Safety Policy which was created and implemented in June.

TCU reports an additional 65 COVID-19 cases

Texas Christian University reported an additional 65 of COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This brings its total case count to 177.

According to the university, 175 of the cases are students and two are employees.

TCU's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated by 9 a.m. from Monday-Friday. Click here to view more data.

TCU added another 65 #COVID19 cases today, up to 177. 175 are students. 2 are employees.



That's still a small % of campus but going up 150% in 4 days is a bad trend.



The new dashboard says the plan is to give an update by 9 AM each day instead of 5 PM.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/dvbPUenOq7 — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 25, 2020

Daily Dallas hospital capacity numbers

A total of 25 hospitals reported the following capacity numbers Monday to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office: