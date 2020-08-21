COVID-19 updates: Those without coronavirus symptoms can now be tested at Dallas County sites

Residents ages 5 and older will be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus beginning Saturday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Beginning Saturday, residents ages 5 and older will be allowed to be tested for COVID-19 without being required to exhibit any symptoms.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. The testing applies at locations drive-thru and walk-up sites hosted by Dallas Health and Parkland Hospital.

Anyone younger than 18 years old is asked to go to the Ellis Davis or the Dallas College Mountain View Campus.

For persons under 18, please use the #EllisDavis drive thru or any walk up site as they have been trained on pediatrics. That’s preferable to using @eastfield_dc or @mountainview_dc for children. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 21, 2020

MedStar postpones 2020 Ride for Life Event

MedStar announced it has postponed its 3rd annual Ride for Life event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.

MedStar says it will announce a new date for the event later in the fall.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, we are postponing our 2020 Ride for Life Event, originally scheduled for September 12, 2020. Keep an eye out for a new date later this fall! pic.twitter.com/pXCQFvl1Ti — MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) August 21, 2020