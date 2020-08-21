COVID-19 updates: Those without coronavirus symptoms can now be tested at Dallas County sites

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
Beginning Saturday, residents ages 5 and older will be allowed to be tested for COVID-19 without being required to exhibit any symptoms.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. The testing applies at locations drive-thru and walk-up sites hosted by Dallas Health and Parkland Hospital.
Anyone younger than 18 years old is asked to go to the Ellis Davis or the Dallas College Mountain View Campus.
To view a full list, click here.
MedStar postpones 2020 Ride for Life Event
MedStar announced it has postponed its 3rd annual Ride for Life event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12.
MedStar says it will announce a new date for the event later in the fall.
