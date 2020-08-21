x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: Those without coronavirus symptoms can now be tested at Dallas County sites

Residents ages 5 and older will be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus beginning Saturday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released. 

Beginning Saturday, residents ages 5 and older will be allowed to be tested for COVID-19 without being required to exhibit any symptoms. 

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter. The testing applies at locations drive-thru and walk-up sites hosted by Dallas Health and Parkland Hospital. 

Anyone younger than 18 years old is asked to go to the Ellis Davis or the Dallas College Mountain View Campus. 

To view a full list, click here.

MedStar postpones 2020 Ride for Life Event 

MedStar announced it has postponed its 3rd annual Ride for Life event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 12. 

MedStar says it will announce a new date for the event later in the fall. 

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Related Articles