COVID-19 updates: Mansfield ISD to deliver devices to students

District officials said more than 15,000 devices have already been picked up to date.

The Mansfield Independent School District announced an updated plan Tuesday night saying that devices will now be delivered to students.

The announcement came after parents and families in Mansfield said they had to wait in line for hours to receive laptops from the school district over the weekend.

Parents are now asked to fill out a form online if their student still needs a device. District officials said the devices will be delivered to the home address as soon as they are ready.

Wednesday marked the first day of virtual learning for Mansfield ISD. Officials said students who are unable to get a device before school starts will not be penalized.

Officials said students do not need a district-owned device and that any device with an internet connection can be used for virtual learning.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History to reopen

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will reopen to the public Thursday. Officials said only certain areas of the museum will be open during the first phase of reopening.

The museum is implementing the following protocols:

Masks must be worn by guests age 5 and older.

Appropriate social distancing should be observed at all times.

The museum is using timed tickets to ensure our building isn't too crowded.

To ensure a contact-free entry, please reserve your tickets online.

Click here to view a full list of safety guidelines.

American Airlines will no longer allow face coverings with exhaust valves or vents

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced Wednesday it will no longer allow face coverings with exhaust valves or vents. The airline also stated face coverings made with materials such as mesh or lace fabrics are also not allowed.

The new policy is effective immediately and is in accordance with the most recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the airline said.

American Airlines requires all passengers older than 2 years old to wear a face-covering from the time they enter the airport where their trip begins until they leave the airport where their trip ends.

To read the latest airlines' face-covering guidelines, click here.

Cook Children's COVID-19 cases

There are currently five children who are being treated for COVID-19 at Cook Children's, officials said Wednesday morning.

The hospital has tested 14,094 children for the novel coronavirus, of which, 993 have been positive.

The positivity percentage has dropped to 7%.