AUSTIN, Texas — With around 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to talk about what Texas would do if the virus was to spread in the state.

Abbott is planning to meet with top state and federal health officials Thursday at the State Operations Center in Austin. Abbott said his office has been "working with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for weeks."

After the governor's meeting, he will then hold a press conference to share his plan and the precautionary steps the state is taking at 3:30 p.m.

Texas leaders are closely watching the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and the U.S. There were six cases in San Antonio, all of whom were quarantined at Lackland Air Force base after traveling to the U.S.

But it's a new case in California that's sparking concerns.

Health officials said Wednesday the latest patient in California who tested positive contracted the virus with no known exposure to the virus from travel or exposure to another infected patient. Officials said this could be the first case of the coronavirus spreading in communities on American soil.

