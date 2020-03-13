AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that San Antonio was in the process of opening the state's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility.

Abbott added drive-thru coronavirus testing facilities were also in the works for Austin and Dallas. The governor said he expects at least two, if not all three, to be fully operational in the coming weeks.

"My team is in working with the cities of San Antonio and Dallas – and is in conversation with the City of Austin – to also implement drive-thru testing sites that will be run and managed at the local level," Abbott said.

According to a statement from the governor's office, the drive-thru facility "will serve first responders, healthcare workers, operators of critical infrastructure and key resources, and certain high-risk patients."

Texas currently has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbott said Friday. About 220 Texans have been tested for the virus, and 75 are currently being tested.

Austin Public Health (APH) said the public is encouraged to limit the spread of the disease by following these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

