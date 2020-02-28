DALLAS — Nahela Morales just returned from what she calls a transformational trip to Saudi Arabia. She went with a large group of Muslim converts to Mecca and Medina; the holiest sites in Islam. But it was on her return to Dallas that she realized they were both blessed and lucky.

"We landed Tuesday and the shutdown began Wednesday night and completely today," said Morales said, a latina convert.

Saudi Arabia stopped travel to the holiest sites because of the coronavirus.

"People are cancelling their trips as we speak right now," said Morales, who knows of other people wishing to attend Mecca.

The ripple effect of the virus is widespread. Prestige Ameritech, a medical supplier out of North Richland Hills, has been"overwhelmed with calls" and inundated with orders for face masks. The North Texas company cannot keep up with demand.

A voice recording for the company reveals they are not taking any private orders. They are only taking orders from hospitals treating the virus.

"If you are wanting to place a one time high volume order for masks, we cannot help you," said the representative on the recording.

Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers are working through contingency plans knowing full-well they're also battle-tested.

"Dealing with the ebola experience, especially in Dallas years ago, really did a great job of preparing to deal with the coronavirus challenge," said Governor Greg Abbott.

When Ebola hit North Texas in 2014, so did the panic. Most everyone is cautioning against panicking right now, but that will not stop how this virus somehow affects us.

