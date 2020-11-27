Thanksgiving COVID-19 updates: State reports more than 12K new cases

The number of coronavirus cases for the state of Texas went down slightly Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases for the state of Texas went down slightly Thursday, but the number of hospitalizations and newly reported deaths from the disease continued to rise.

The state reported 12,423 new cases, 8,706 current hospitalizations and 206 new deaths Thursday. The state has reported 1,143,616 confirmed cases and 21,156 deaths since tracking began in March.

Collin County reported 311 new cases and no new deaths Thursday. The county has now reported a total of 24,882 positive COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March. There are 260 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the county.