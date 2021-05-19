COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 55th consecutive day with fewer than 200 hospitalizations

The COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 154 hospitalizations.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Wednesday, there are 148 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 165 the previous day.

This is the 55th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 154 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 259,697 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,317,744 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been out in Tarrant County.

Texas reports 1,464 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This is the 15th day in a row there have been fewer than 3,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,474. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas reports 2,129 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,129 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 36th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,351 hospitalizations.

Texas reports 12 new cases in long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities in Texas are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There were 12 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, health officials said. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23 when there were 338 cases.

In March, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged 37 new cases a day. This went down to a monthly record-low of eight new cases a day in April.

Through 19 days in May, these facilities are averaging 15 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas sets record-low 14-day average of daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers have seen some of the lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the past month since tracking began, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

State officials reported Wednesday there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 in these facilities.

Since May 6, every day the state has reported cases in child care facilities, the number has remained below 25.

These facilities currently have a 14-day average of 10.9 new cases a day. This is a new record-low for the state.

The record-high happened from Jan. 19 through Feb. 1 when these facilities averaged 115 new cases a day.