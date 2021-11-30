COVID-19 updates: State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for 25th straight day

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals. It is currently 2,706.

DALLAS — On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,844 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,796 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations for 25 consecutive days. The last time it was above 3,000 was on Nov. 4, when there were 3,018 hospitalizations.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,706 hospitalizations.

Dallas County reports 14 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

These ranged in age from a Balch Springs woman in her 30s to a Dallas man in his 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,232 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 1,107 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, according to local health officials. This includes five days of cases from last Thursday through Monday.

Of the new cases, 199 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 349,838 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Five-Day Total of 1,107 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 199 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/J5OizkX4jk — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 30, 2021

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 300 for 28th straight day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Tuesday there are currently 248 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 212 hospitalizations the previous day.

The last time there were more than 300 hospitalizations happened on Nov. 1 when there were 319.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which included a woman from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County in her 70s and an Arlington woman in her 60s.

There have been now been 4,894 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 255 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have been 370,665 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,861,277 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

96 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 96 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 452 cases reported Monday after no cases were reported the two previous days.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 122, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County health officials report 59 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 52 on Monday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 60 every day since Nov. 6.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 51 hospitalizations. This average has remained between 48-51 for 14 straight days.

There are currently 3 ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have now been 110,970 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,243 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,764 who have received their second dose and 1,157 who have received their third dose.





20 new cases in Ellis County, state health officials say

Ellis County added 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The record-high of 812 happened on Jan. 5.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 5. The record-high 14-day average of 199 happened from Jan. 5-18.

22 new cases in Kaufman County, state health officials say

Kaufman County added 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The record-high of 582 happened on Jan. 5.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 5. The record-high 14-day average of 131 happened from Jan. 5-18.

12 new cases in Rockwall County, state health officials say

Rockwall County added 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The record-high of 663 happened on Jan. 5.

The current 14-day average for COVID-19 cases is 2. The record-high 14-day average of 119 happened from Jan. 5-18.

State officials report 4,549 new cases

State health officials reported 4,549 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, up from 2,036 cases Monday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,393 cases.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 106 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 106 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Tuesday, state health officials said.

This is the first time there have been more than 100 daily cases reported since Nov. 1 when there were 108.

In October, these facilities averaged 84 new cases a day. So far through November, they are averaging 32.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.





Texas adds 35 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 35 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Tuesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.