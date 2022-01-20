COVID-19 updates: Princeton ISD closes, 18 deaths reported in Tarrant County

Here's the latest.

DALLAS — Princeton ISD to close campuses

Princeton ISD, located off 380 between McKinney and Farmersville, said it will have to close its campuses for the next three days because of the rise in COVID cases in the district.

Schools and offices will be closed from Friday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, 25. Classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The announcement comes just days after both Grapevine-Colleyville and Weatherford ISDs reported they would also have to close because of the number of illnesses and quarantining students and staff.

Hospitalizations

Officials with the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said there are now 4,171 patients in Trauma Service Area E who have COVID. That's an increase of 89 patients from the day before.

The region now has 59 adult ICU beds available, and COVID patients account for nearly half (47%) of all adult ICU patients.

As for pediatric hospitalizations, there are currently 166 pediatric patients - an increase of four from the day before.

Denton reports more than 4,000 new COVID cases

Denton County Public Health confirmed 4,036 new and active cases of COVID-19 within the county, bringing the total number of cases to 143,171 during the pandemic.

18 deaths reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials said 18 more people have died from COVID-19. Among those who died are:

A man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 80s

A woman from Arlington in her 80s

A man from Bedford in his 80s

A woman from Fort Worth in her 80s

A woman from Azle in her 70s

A woman and two men from Fort Worth in their 70s

A woman from Mansfield in her 70s

A man and a woman from Arlington in their 60s

A woman from Hurst in her 60s

A man from Fort Worth in his 60s

A man from Grand Prairie in his 60s

A woman and a man from Arlington in their 40s

A man from Fort Worth in his 40s

A woman from Fort Worth in her 30s.

All had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Tarrant County has now had 5,144 people die from the COVID-19 virus.

Free vaccine event for DeSoto ISD

DeSoto ISD along with Baylor Scott & White will be hosting a pair of vaccine clinics available for the school community on two upcoming Saturdays.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the DeSoto High School ninth grade gymnasium, and will be available for those ages 12 and up.

Where:

620 S. Westmoreland Road

DeSoto, TX 75115

When: