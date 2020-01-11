COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 750 cases Sunday

The 750 total cases reported include four older cases from September and 46 probable cases from antigen tests, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

DALLAS — Dallas County reported 750 total cases of coronavirus Sunday and one new death - a Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Dallas County now has 97,398 total confirmed cases and 1,117 deaths since tracking began in March.

According to county officials, 71% of Dallas County's 5,882 available hospital beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients, and 72% of the county's 911 available ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients. A total of 984 ventilators are in use.

Collin County reported 113 new confirmed cases Sunday for a total of 18,748 cases since tracking began in March. So far, 186 people have died from the virus and 177 people are currently hospitalized for it. The county has 1,368 active cases.

Tarrant County reported 749 new cases Sunday for a total of, 68,233 cases since tracking began in March. So far, 739 people in the county have died from the virus and 53,782 have recovered, according to county data.

Denton County did not update its coronavirus website Sunday.