COVID cases are declining at Texas schools, but still top all of last school year

By percentage of cases compared to enrollment, Kemp ISD has the highest percentage in North Texas with student COVID cases making up 15.7% of the student body.

DALLAS — There have been more COVID cases reported this school year in Texas compared to all of last year, but weekly cases at schools are declining, according to data from the state health department.

The Department of State Health Services shared the latest report, released on Friday, which includes cases recorded during the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 19. Cumulative totals started with cases from Aug. 2 of this year.

Student cases reported overall in the state declined last week compared to the week before:

Week ending on Aug. 29: 37,616 student cases

Week ending on Sept. 5: 42,269 student cases

Week ending on Sept. 12: 30,811 student cases

Week ending on Sept. 19: 18,059 student cases

Student cases this past week are at about the same level as the week ending on Aug. 22.

The same goes for cases in staff members: 4,704 cases were reported for the week ending Sept. 12 and there were 2,646 cases reported for the week ending on Sept. 19.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts to report positive COVID case information to state and local health departments.

"Because data are self-reported by schools, local or publicly available information may be more up to date," the state health department said.

Since this school year began, there have been 154,44 reported student cases and 28,601 staff cases from Aug. 8 to Sept. 19.

In the 2020-2021 school year, there were 148,197 student cases and 73,741 staff cases.

Cases in North Texas

Districts in North Texas with the most cumulative cases are Garland ISD, Arlington ISD, Frisco ISD, Dallas ISD, Lewisville ISD, Mesquite ISD, Plano ISD and Fort Worth ISD.

By percentage of cases compared to enrollment, however, Kemp ISD has the highest percentage in North Texas: with an enrollment of 1,624 students and 255 student cases, or 15.7%.

About 10 miles away, Mabank ISD also ranks high with student COVID cases making up 14.7% of the enrollment.

Fort Worth ISD

The DSHS campus data didn't have new cases from Fort Worth ISD for the data period.

District cumulative total, according to the state's latest report:

Total student cases: 1,126

Total staff cases: 355

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 77,074

According to the district's COVID case dashboard on Friday, there were 553 students who were either considered an exposure or in quarantine for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. There were 861 active cases in the district.

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD reported 17 new student cases and one new staff case.

According to the district dashboard, there have been 2,701 total cases in the district so far this year, which includes 2,071 student cases. There are 291 cases so far this week.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD reported 226 new student cases and 47 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 2,113

Total staff cases: 265

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 63,758

Each Monday, the district updates its dashboard with data from Sept. 12 through Sept. 19. During that week, there were 154 student cases and 33 staff cases.

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD reported 342 new student cases and 58 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 2,111

Total staff cases: 350

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 56,610

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Thursday, the district's dashboard said there were 40 active daily student cases and 6 active daily staff cases.

Garland ISD

The DSHS campus data didn't have new cases from Garland ISD for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 2,249

Total staff cases: 249

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 53,816

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 221 active student cases and 35 active staff cases.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD reported 152 new student cases and 17 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 1,375

Total staff cases: 206

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 49,933

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 155 current student cases and 13 current staff cases.

Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD reported 268 new student cases and 38 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 1,591

Total staff cases: 166

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 48,957

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Friday, the district's dashboard said there were 246 active student cases and 30 active staff cases.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD reported 194 new student cases and 16 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 1,347

Total staff cases: 252

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 38,451

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Friday, the district's dashboard said that from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, there were 199 student cases and 19 staff cases.

Keller ISD

The DSHS campus data did not have new cases from Keller ISD for the data period.

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 34,635