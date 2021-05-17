COVID-19 updates: Texas reports 706 cases in past two days, lowest two-day total since March 2020

The state's record-high two-day total happened on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 where there were 46,078 reported cases.

DALLAS — State health officials reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 388 on Sunday.

This gives Texas 706 reported cases during the past two days, the lowest two-day total since there were 654 total cases on March 27 and March 28 of 2020.

The state's record-high two-day total happened on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 of 2021 when there were 46,078 reported cases.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3, 2021.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,525, with a 30-day average of 1,855.

The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 of 2021, when it was 18,915.

Dallas County reports 407 new cases

Dallas County health officials also announced 407 new COVID-19 cases Monday, reported sooner than the state's data, bringing the county total to 259,657 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 119 are considered probable, because they came from antigen tests.

There were also nine new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Dallas woman in her 60s to a Mesquite man in his 90s.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,106 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 417 K-12 schools in Dallas County, according to health officials.

In Dallas County, health officials say 506 cases of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people have been confirmed, of which, 82 were hospitalized and seven have died.

Tarrant County currently has 156 hospitalizations

As of Monday, there are 156 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Tarrant County Public Health. There were 147 the previous day.

Health officials also reported 87 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 259,447 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

This is the 53rd consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 154 hospitalizations.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 1,252,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported one COVID-19 death. It was a Grapevine woman in her 80s.

Collin County averaging 40 new cases in the past 14 days

There were 50 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from the 65 reported on last Tuesday.

The county is averaging 40 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday, down from 76 on Friday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County reports 10 new deaths

Denton County health officials reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. These include:

A Denton woman in her 70s

A Sanger man older than 80

A Denton man older than 80

A man older than 80 from the southwest part of Denton County

A Hickory Creek man in his 60s

A Denton man in his 60s

A Denton man in his 70s

A Denton woman in her 70s

An Aubrey man in his 60s

A Denton woman older than 80

Health officials also announced there are currently eight ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 11 on Sunday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 22% of the Denton County patients currently in ICU beds. There are currently 30 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 20 on both Sunday and Saturday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 28 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 75,469 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 203,734 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 189,237 have received their second doses.

Texas reports 2,157 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,157 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 34th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,411 hospitalizations.

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending, Gov. Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic starting June 26, 2021.

This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.