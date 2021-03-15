COVID-19 updates: Phase 1C begins Monday

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Sunday the state's vaccination numbers are increasing, saying the state passed 8 million vaccinations Sunday.

DALLAS — As Texas prepares for Phase 1C of vaccinations to start Monday, with the COVID-19 vaccine eligible to Texans 50 years old and older, the state reported 2,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 more deaths from the virus, placing the state at just over 2,345,000 cases total since tracking began last March.

However, according to numbers from the CDC, Texas' vaccination rates are only better than Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

A WFAA analysis of North texas' vaccination rates show that shots are going disproportionately to white, wealthy communities: 27 percent of Texans living in the wealthiest 1 percent of ZIP codes have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to just 12 percent for the poorest 1 percent of ZIP codes.

Here's what the COVID-19 numbers look like in each county from those that reported them on Sunday:

Tarrant County reported 212 new cases and 22 deaths, placing the county at 247,348 cases and 3,119 deaths since tracking began last March.