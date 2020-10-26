COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 803 total new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 803 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the disease Sunday.

The state of Texas reported 3,793 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths Sunday, putting the state at 862,375 total cases and 17,504 deaths. Statewide, hospitalizations are up to 5,206 in total.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 803 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the disease Sunday. Those cases are broken down as follows:

100 probable cases from antigen testing

501 cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services' electronic laboratory reporting system earlier in October

202 newly reported cases of coronavirus

The one confirmed death from Sunday was a Dallas man in his 70s who was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health issues.

There are 93,548 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,099 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Dallas County as of Sunday, Oct. 25, officials say.

The 100 probable cases reported Sunday place the county at 5,128 probable cases and 14 probable deaths. Hospitalization information will be available on Tuesday, officials said.

Tarrant County is reporting 642 new cases and two new deaths, placing the county at 63,792 total cases and 719 deaths from COVID-19. There are 3,700 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, according to county statistics.

Collin County is reporting 79 new cases and no new deaths, putting the county at 17,690 cases and 175 deaths. 169 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized.