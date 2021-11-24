COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 10 new deaths

There were also 329 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to Dallas County health officials.

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 20s to a Dallas woman in her 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,207 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 329 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 64 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 348,692 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 300 for 22nd straight day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 227 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 230 hospitalizations the previous day.

The last time there were more than 300 hospitalizations happened on Nov. 1 when there were 319.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. These ranged in age from a Keller man in his 20s to a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

There have been now been 4,889 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 376 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 370,138 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 2,861,277 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

73 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 73 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 170 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 80, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 126 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This is up from 99 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County health officials report 51 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 45 on Tuesday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 60 every day since Nov. 6.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 49 hospitalizations. This average has remained between 48-50 for six straight days.

There are currently 10 ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths. These included a The Colony woman in her 70s, a Denton woman in her 50s and a Highland Village woman in her 80s.

Health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 110,593 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,243 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,764 who have received their second dose and 1,160 who have received their third dose.

State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for 19th straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,681 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 2,692 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations for 19 consecutive days. The last time it was above 3,000 was on Nov. 4, when there were 3,018 hospitalizations.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,690 hospitalizations.

State officials report 3,316 new cases

State health officials reported 3,316 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 2,807 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,483 cases.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 36 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 36 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

There have been fewer than 100 daily cases every day officials have reported these cases, since Nov. 2.

In October, these facilities averaged 84 new cases a day. So far through November, they are averaging 45.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 40 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 40 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.