Dallas, Tarrant counties both report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday

The state of Texas reported 8,554 new cases, 89 new deaths and 8,174 hospitalizations Sunday.

Dallas County reported 1,862 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death from the disease Sunday, while Tarrant County reported 1,537 new cases and six new deaths Sunday, according to county records.

Those numbers are not county records but are still high as days of 1,000+ cases continue. The state of Texas reported 8,554 new cases, 89 new deaths and 8,174 hospitalizations Sunday. The state has reported 1,094,275 cases and 20,556 deaths since tracking began in March.

Dallas County's case count for Sunday includes 1,811 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases. So far there have been 118,962 confirmed positive cases, 1,185 confirmed deaths, 11,224 probable cases and 26 probable deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began.

The one death being reported Sunday is a Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

According to Dallas County hospitals, 4,456 out of 5,859 total hospital beds are currently occupied. 727 out of 917 ICU beds are occupied, and 406 out of 995 ventilators are currently in use.

Tarrant County's 1,537 cases contribute to a grand total of 91,853 cases since tracking began in March. No new data was given on the six new deaths, but those deaths place the county at 830 people dead from COVID-19 since tracking began in March.