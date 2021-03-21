COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports nearly 260 new cases and 11 deaths

Also, per state numbers, Collin County is reporting a total of 71,378 cases of COVID-19 and 780 deaths from the disease since tracking began last March.

DALLAS — The state of Texas is reporting 1,677 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as well as 59 more deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,067 available ICU beds and 13,290 available hospital beds as of Sunday. On Friday, local officials continued to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas is set to receive 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Dallas County will get a little more than 59,000 doses, Tarrant County will receive around 48,000, Collin County will get almost 33,000 and Denton County will get 6,000.

Tarrant County reported 259 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, along with 11 deaths from the disease ranging from an Arlington man in his 50s to a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All 11 of them had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The county is now reporting a total of 3,209 deaths and 249,007 total, cumulative cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

Per state numbers, Collin County is reporting a total of 71,378 cases of COVID-19 and 780 deaths from the disease since tracking began last March.