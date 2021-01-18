COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 40 new deaths

There are currently 1,461 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County hospitals. That makes up 30% of the county's total hospital bed capacity.

The deaths include a man and woman from North Richland Hills older than 90, a woman from White Settlement older than 90, three women and a man from Arlington older than 90, a man from Mansfield older than 90, a man and woman from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s, a woman from Saginaw in her 80s, four men and a woman from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Benbrook in his 70s, four men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, two men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, two women and three men from Arlington in their 60s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 60s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 60s, a man from Southlake in his 50s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 50s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s and two men from Arlington in their 50s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

Health officials also reported 3,021 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There have now been 195,518 total cases since tracking began in March.

Collin County has 22nd straight day with more than 500 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials reported Monday there are currently 536 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

Since Dec. 28, the county has more than 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations every day.

The 536 current hospitalizations make up 20% of the Collin County total hospital bed capacity.

The state is reporting a cumulative total of 55,352 cases in Collin County and 474 deaths since tracking began in March.

Texas has more than 10,000 new cases Monday

The state of Texas reported 10,110 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday, a decline from Sunday's case count. Hospitalizations have increased to 13,858, and the state has also reported 46 new deaths.

Trauma Service Area E, which includes North Texas, reported a 24.24 percent hospitalization rate as of Sunday. That number means the region has been above the hospitalization threshold for eight days in a row.