COVID-19 updates: Dallas County sees first day below 1,000 cases since December

Dallas County reported a total of 908 cases of COVID-19 Monday. That last time the number was at least that low was on Dec. 4, 2020.

DALLAS — This story will be continually updated on Feb. 8, 2021 as new information becomes available.

Dallas County reported fewer than 1,000 total new cases for COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months Monday.

The county reported a total of 908 total cases Monday -- 698 confirmed cases and 210 probable cases. The last time the county reported less than 1,000 cases in one day was Dec. 4, when it reported 906 total cases.

The number of people reported dead from COVID-19, however, has not gone down. Dallas County reported 34 deaths from coronavirus Monday, not too far from the record of 42 set last week.

Those reported dead in Dallas County ranged from a Dallas man in his 50s to a Richardson man over the age of 100.

"Now is a time to renew our resolve and push the numbers even lower which we can do by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and forgoing get-togethers," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Monday after releasing the county's numbers.

As of Monday, there are now 2,452 COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County and a cumulative total of 235,738 confirmed COVID-19 cases since tracking began last March.

Statewide, Texas is reporting 6,613 new cases and 57 new deaths. Trauma Service Area E is currently at 116 available ICU beds and a 16.88 percent hospitalization threshold.

In Denton County, there were 611 new cases and four deaths reported Monday, bringing the case totals to 57,239 and the death count to 348.

Collin County is reporting 256 new cases, per state dashboard data. This places the county at 65,679 total cases since tracking began last March.