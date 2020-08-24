COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 332 new cases and 2 deaths

The state of Texas reported 4,398 cases of COVID-19 today and 104 new deaths, with 905 cases being part of a backlog, officials said.

DALLAS — This story will be continuously updated on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

The state of Texas reported 4,398 cases of COVID-19 today and 104 new deaths, with 905 cases being part of a backlog, officials said.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped to 5,186 statewide. In Dallas/Fort Worth, that number went down to 969. That's the lowest the hospitalization rate has been in the metroplex since June 22.

The state's positivity rate jumped up to 16.24%.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Dallas County reports 332 new cases and 2 deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 332 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus and two more deaths Sunday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 68,904 since tracking began in March. So far, 857 people have died because of coronavirus in Dallas County.

The county also released more probable case numbers on Sunday due to previous backlogs. The county is reporting 2,574, total probable cases, including eight total probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of Sunday's 332 new cases, 93 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system log. Those 93 cases are broken down as follows:

5 cases from March

31 cases from April

22 cases from May

32 cases from June

3 cases from July

The two newly reported deaths Sunday were identified as a Grand Prairie man in his 60s and a Mesquite man in his 70s. Both men had been critically ill in area hospitals and both had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Tarrant County reports 255 new cases

Tarrant County health officials are reporting 255 new positive cases of COVID-19, placing the total number of cases at 39,811 since tracking began in March. So far, 515 people have died of the disease in Tarrant County. So far, 32,632 people have recovered, according to officials.

Other top stories for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020: