COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County records more than 3,000 total deaths

Tarrant County has now recorded 3,005 total confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

DALLAS — The state of Texas is reporting more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 new deaths Sunday, days before the state is set to reopen at 100 percent. More than 2.3 million Texans have tested positive for the virus since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths Sunday, putting the county over the 3,000 deaths threshold. The county has now recorded 3,005 total confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020. On Saturday, the county confirmed 28 deaths.

So far, 245,000 Tarrant County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since tracking began.

Denton County is reporting a cumulative total of 50,534 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

Per state data, Collin County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, for a total cumulative count of 70,390 cases.

Dallas County stopped reporting numbers on Sundays last week and will update its case count on Monday. Saturday, however, capped off the county's fifth-deadliest week since tracking began: County health officials reported 25 more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 3,122 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Dallas health officials also reported 372 COVID-19 cases Saturday, of which 171 are considered probable from antigen tests. This brings the countywide total to 247,550 cases since tracking began last March.