COVID-19 updates: Dallas, Tarrant counties both report lowest new numbers in months

County officials also said the demand for testing has declined drastically.

This story will be continuously updated on Monday, Aug. 24.

Dallas and Tarrant counties both reported their lowest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in months, but county officials also said testing demand has declined drastically.

Dallas County reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 84 backlogged cases. No new deaths were reported Monday for the county.

Of the backlogged cases, 18 were from March, 43 were from April and 23 were from May. Monday's new case count is the lowest new total for the county since April 28.

This puts the confirmed cumulative total of Dallas County COVID-19 cases at 69,086 since tracking began in March. So far, 857 Dallas County residents have died from the virus since tracking began in March. The county is reporting 2,576 probable cases and eight probable deaths.

Dallas County officials also said Monday that 3,897 out of 5,958 hospital beds are in use, 620 out of 944 ICU beds are occupied and 339 out of 995 ventilators are in use.



Tarrant County is reporting 90 new COVID-19 cases and 19 probable cases. The 90 confirmed cases is the lowest case count for Tarrant County since June 14.

So far, Tarrant County has recorded 39,920 positive cases of COVID-19 and 515 deaths from the disease since tracking began in March. No new deaths were recorded Monday.

In Denton County, health officials confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 9,235 confirmed cases since tracking began in March. No new deaths were reported.

Health officials also said 267 people recovered from the disease, bringing the county's total recovery county to 6,792.

Collin County's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since Aug. 20 and shows no new cases and a cumulative total of 10,451 cases and 104 deaths since tracking began in March.