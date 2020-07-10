COVID-19 updates: Dallas County Republican Party Chairman tests positive for coronavirus

The Dallas County Republican Party said Chairman Rodney Anderson was exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend at a personal event.

The Dallas County Republican Party announced Wednesday that Chairman Rodney Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The political organization said Anderson received his results Tuesday after he was exposed over the weekend at a personal event. Officials said he immediately started the process of self-quarantining.

Anderson and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks, the organization said on Facebook.

The post on social media also stated that none of the Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers were exposed.

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery, according to the organization.