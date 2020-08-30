COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 127 new cases, 233 from previous months

Several hundred school-aged children have recently been diagnosed with the disease in Dallas County, officials said.

This story will be continuously updated with new information on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Dallas County officials announced Sunday they have added 360 more positive cases of COVID-19 cases to the county's total. Of those 360 cases, 127 were new cases, while 233 had been from previous months and were part of a backlog of data that is still being processed.

A total of 241 cases came to the county through the state health department's electronic laboratory reporting system, officials said, with over 90 percent of the 233 cases from previous months having been from April through June.

The breakdown for the backlogged cases was as follows:

March: 5

April: 88

May: 64

June: 72

July: 4

August: 8

The total confirmed case count since tracking began in March is now 71,170 people in the county, with 901 confirmed deaths. A Dallas woman in her 70s was the latest victim, officials said Sunday. She had been critically ill in an area hospital with underlying high-risk health conditions.

Including Sunday's count, Dallas County has reported 8,893 backlogged cases since Aug. 16, when a massive backlog was discovered in the state's reporting database.

County officials have also been tracking probable cases, which now sit at 2,895 for the county, including 8 probable deaths from the disease.

Several hundred school-aged children have recently been diagnosed with the disease in the county, officials added. From Aug. 8 through Aug. 22, 393 cases were confirmed in students between the ages of 5 to 18, with 50 percent of them being high-school age. About 51% of the children were believed to have been enrolled in the Dallas Independent School District.

Statewide, Texas is now at 610,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,510 deaths from the disease since March. This number does not include probable case numbers from the state, and 65 new confirmed cases from a backlog are included in the statewide total but excluded from the state's new case count Sunday.