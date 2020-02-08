COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 518 new cases and 7 deaths, including a man in his 30s

One of those who died was a Dallas man in his 30s who had been critically ill in a local hospital. Officials said he had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 518 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday as seven more people died from COVID-19 in the county.

The death toll has now reached 688 people in Dallas County, as 51,108 cases have been reported.

Five men and two women were the latest to die from the disease. One of the men who died was a Dallas resident in his 30s. Health officials said he had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have any underlying high-risk health conditions.

An inmate at a correctional facility in Dallas who was in his 60s was found dead at the facility, officials said. He had had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Officials said three more of the victims also had underlying high-risk health conditions, though all three had been hospitalized and were considered critically ill.

They included:

A Dallas man in his 40s

A Garland woman in her 50s

A Dallas woman in her 60s

The other two victims did not have any underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said. Both, however, had been critically ill at area hospitals.

They were:

A Duncanville man in his 60s

A Dallas man in his 70s

Since July 1, more than 2,050 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Dallas County officials said. In the same time-frame, 52 children have been hospitalized for the disease.

The county's 7-day average of new cases, overall, is headed down.

Tarrant County officials reported 183 new cases Sunday, raising the county's total to 29,054 people who have tested positive since March. Of those, 391 people have died, while 16,033 have recovered.

There are currently around 484 people hospitalized with the disease in the county, data shows, a large drop from the county's reported high of 731 patients on July 23.

Officials with the state health department said they will not report any new numbers Sunday because of a software update.

