COVID-19 updates: Denton County has no ICU beds currently available

This is the second time there have been no ICU beds available in Denton County hospitals since the county started tracking this statistic in July of 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County health officials reported there are no ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

This is the second time this has happened since the county started tracking this statistic in July of 2020. The other time this happened was on Sunday.

There are currently 207 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 202 on Tuesday. This is the fourth consecutive day there have been more than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 197 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 573 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 92,195 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 207,003 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 198,195 have received their second dose.

Tarrant County has more than 1,100 hospitalizations for seventh straight day

There are currently 1,188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County Public Health. That's up from 1,181 the previous day.

The county has reported more than 1,100 hospitalizations for seven straight days. The county's current 14-day average is 1,130.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 25% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported a combined 4,920 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which included cases from Saturday through Tuesday.

There have been 315,696 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also eight new deaths in the county, which ranged in age from an Azle man in his 30s to a Haltom City woman in her 80s.

As of Wednesday, 2,409,004 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County has 449 hospitalizations Wednesday

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 449 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 473 on Tuesday. This is the 14th consecutive reported day the hospitalizations have remained above 400.

COVID-19 patients make 17% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 444 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 719 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 514, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

State officials report more than 25,000 daily cases for first time since January

State health officials reported 25,184 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 5,964 cases Tuesday.

This is the first time state health officials have added more than 25,000 new reported cases in a single day since Jan. 20 when there were 25,512 new cases.

Texas had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day from March 3 through July 22.

The state's current 14-day average is 12,900. This is the 20th straight day this average has remained above 10,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State hospitalizations remain above 13,000 for 18th straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,520 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is the 18th straight day it has remained above 13,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 13,732 hospitalizations.

State health officials report 323 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 323 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, health officials said. This is down from 776 on Tuesday.

This is the 27th consecutive reported day there have been more than 100 new daily cases. In August, these facilities averaged 205 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 276 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 276 new daily cases in Texas child care facilities on Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

This is the second consecutive reported day there have been more than 200 reported cases in these facilities.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

From Aug. 19, 2020 through Aug. 12, 2021, child care facilities along with before-school programs and after-school programs reported more than 200 total daily cases three times, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

From Aug. 13 through Sept. 7 of this year, this has already happened 10 times.