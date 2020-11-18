COVID-19 updates: Crowley ISD suspends in-person learning due to staff shortages

The school district said it's experiencing staffing shortages due to an increase in cases and close contacts being sent into quarantine.

Crowley Independent School District announced it will hold remote learning for all of its students until Nov. 30.

In efforts to protect its students, staff, and community, virtual learning for all students starting will begin on Nov. 19 and continuing through Nov. 24.

Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27 and then in-person students will be allowed to return to school Nov. 30, according to the district.

Mayor Price's husband tests positive for coronavirus

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price's husband has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

According to her Twitter account, Price has been tested and is awaiting the results. At this time, she is in quarantine and will continue to work from home for the rest of this week.

Price also had to quarantine at the end of last month after coming in close contact with another person who had coronavirus. Her test results came back negative for that incident.

Mayor Price’s husband, Tom, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Mayor Price is in quarantine, awaiting test results and will be working remotely for the remainder of the week. — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) November 18, 2020

BA, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

British Airways says it will start testing passengers flying from the U.S. to London’s Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travelers to quarantine for 14 days.

The airline said Tuesday the pilot program will offer voluntary testing starting Nov. 25 in partnership with American Airlines for passengers flying to Heathrow from New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Passengers will be tested 72 hours before departure, on arrival at Heathrow, and again three days after arrival.

British Airways says its goal is to show that a single test 72 hours before takeoff is enough to ensure travelers aren’t carrying COVID-19, allowing authorities to end the quarantine requirement.