COVID-19 updates: 4 people found dead in their homes in Dallas County

A pregnant woman who had no underlying health conditions was also among the county's latest deaths.

Four people were found dead in their homes from COVID-19, Dallas County health officials said Thursday. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

They were among the seven additional deaths reported, which also included a pregnant woman who had no underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 152 additional cases, 72 of which were provided by the state health department.

The deaths included:

A DeSoto woman in her 40s who died at a hospital. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A pregnant woman from Dallas who was in her 40s. She had no underlying health conditions.

A Wilmer man in his 50s who was found dead at his home. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead at his home. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 50s who died at a hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was found dead at his home. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

There's an increasing trend in school-aged children testing positive over the past two weeks, Dallas County Health and Human Services officials said.

Cases have been on a gradual decline since the county's peak at the end of June and early July.

ZIP codes with the most cases are 75217 in southeastern Dallas and 75211 in western Dallas, according to county data.

Most cases have been reported in the 18 to 40 age range, according to the county.

The county has reported 74,628 cases and 964 deaths since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports 69 new cases

Denton County health officials reported 69 additional cases of COVID-19.

The county saw a slow increase in cases from Aug. 2 to Aug. 29. There was a decline in the week ending on Sept. 5 with 594 cases.

There have been more cases in women than men in the county.

Most deaths have been in people over 80 years old and most cases have been in the ages between 20 and 29, according to the county dashboard,

There have been 10,916 cases and 105 deaths in the county since tracking began in March. There have been 9,229 recoveries.

Tarrant County reports 5 deaths, 211 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 211 new positive cases.

The people who died were an Arlington man in his 90s, a Grapevine woman in her 80s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The age group with the most deaths in the county have been those over 65 years old, which accounts for 71% of the deaths.

Most cases have been in people from the 25 to 44 age range which accounts for 38% of cases.

In the week ending on Sept. 5, the county reported a total of 1,569 cases, which shows a continual decline in cases for the county. The county's peak week ended on Aug. 8 with 4,806 cases.

The county has reported 43,726 cases and 591 deaths since tracking began in March.

Community ISD school ends in-person learning after 8 cases, 8 staff members exposed

Community ISD, 12 miles northeast of Rockwall, confirmed on Thursday that Edge Middle School will be shut down for five days due to the level of COVID-19 cases on campus and the level of staff who are unable to operate with in-person learning, the district said.

Students at Edge Middle School were released Wednesday in a staggered release throughout the day, the district said. Students will learn online through Sept. 16.

There were three staff members and five students who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those eight cases were in close contact (6 feet or less) for 15 minutes or more with eight other staff members at the middle school.

None of those staff members are exhibiting symptoms and were all wearing masks. They were quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the district said.