COVID-19 live updates: 33 Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals to receive cases of antiviral drug remdesivir

Thirty-three hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive 81 cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The drug was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration after showing success in two clinical trials. It's used to help patients recover more quickly.

Distribution of the cases is based on the number of patients in the hospital and in intensive care in each hospital region. Within those regions, allocations are based on the number of ICU beds by hospital, Abbott said in a statement.

Cases to be distributed are as follows:

Collin: 9

Dallas: 39

Denton: 5

Tarrant: 28

The cases of the drug were provided to the Texas Department of State Health Services through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, the DSHS sent an initial 30 cases of the drug to 15 hospitals throughout the state, Abbott said.

"Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases," Abbott said in a statement, in part.

Top updates for Wednesday, May 20:

A study from Europe suggests an alternating cycle of 50 days of strict lockdown followed by 30 days of relaxing of restrictions may be an effective strategy for keeping COVID-19 deaths down and keep damage to economies at a minimum.

Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth announced four cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, Tuesday.

A federal judge opened a path for a massive expansion in absentee voting in Texas by ordering Tuesday that all state voters, regardless of age, qualify for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

DART to receive $229M in CARES Act funds

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will receive $229 million from The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

President Donald Trump tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

DART has continued to operate throughout the pandemic to help residents have access to essential jobs and medical facilities.

Rockwall County reports six new cases

Six more residents of Rockwall County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials report.

Four cases are in Rockwall, one case is in Heath and one case is at the Broadmoor.

Rockwall County health officials confirm that one patient is younger than 20 years old. The other patients’ ages range from their 30s to 50s, officials say.

Dallas reports hospital capacity

Dallas health officials released an aggregate total for hospital beds from 25 hospitals.

Total beds : 5,713

: 5,713 Beds occupied : 3,735

: 3,735 Total ICU beds : 828

: 828 ICU beds occupied : 588

: 588 Total ventilators : 945

: 945 Ventilators in use: 318

