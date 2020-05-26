Live COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott announces more services can reopen, including water parks

Some local water parks have already said they plan to reopen Friday.

More services and activities will be allowed to reopen starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

Water parks can open again on Friday at 25% capacity, although video arcades at such locations must remain closed, according to Abbott's announcement.

Recreational sports for adults can resume activity on Sunday, although games and other competitions can't start back up until June 15, the governor's announcement said.

Driver education programs can begin again immediately, along with food-court dining operations inside shopping malls.

Food courts are encouraged, however, to have certain employees designated health and safety monitors who make sure tables are limited to six people, maintain a six-foot distance between different tables and ensure tables are disinfected between each use.

View the full proclamation for the reopening standards here.

Splash Kingdom Family Waterparks representatives quickly followed the governor's announcement to say their parks will reopen on Friday following new social distancing guidelines with measures such as online reservations with staggered entry times, spaced out dining and lounge furniture and regular sanitizing of shared spaces and life jackets. The park has locations in Canton, Hudson Oaks and Greenville.

All of the reported deaths in Rockwall County have been associated with this facility

A 12th person connected to the Broadmoor Medical Lodge who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, Rockwall County officials said Tuesday.

The Broadmoor has been one of many long-term care facilities plagued by the disease, with 40 residents and 21 staff members having tested positive since tracing began in March. Fifteen residents and 17 staff members have recovered so far.

Rockwall County's entire death toll has been comprised of people connected to the nursing home.

The county has reported a total of 168 cases, although not all staff members live in the county, so not all of them will be included in the state's data on the county.

Local fire departments are working with the Broadmoor and other nursing homes to ensure those who are sick are getting tested.

Across North Texas, more than 1,000 residents of such facilities have tested positive for the disease and more than 150 people connected to these facilities have died since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 62 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health officials announced Tuesday there were 62 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 5,039 since tracking began in March.

There have been at least 144 deaths in the county tied to the disease, while 1,912 people who had the virus have since recovered. The number of people hospitalized with the virus has decreased to 167 patients.

Baylor Scott & White Health to lay off more than 1,000 employees

Baylor Scott & White Health announced Tuesday that it will lay off 1,200 employees. In addition to the layoffs, some employees will be furloughed or have their pay cut.

The changes come after the healthcare system experienced a "drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures," according to a statement.

Early data shows "significant economic implications" of the COVID-19 pandemic on Texans and the "operational and financial implications on our health system," the release said.

Campers, rejoice: State parks will reopen for overnights this summer

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Tuesday that some parks will be open to certain overnight camping reservations starting Wednesday.

Arrival dates for camping must be between June 1 and Sept. 7, and the gradual reopening of Texas state parks will be done in varying phases at each park, according to a news release from the TPWD.

