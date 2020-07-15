COVID-19 updates: Texas has reported nearly 65,000 new cases in the past 7 days

Texas officials have reported more than 275,000 cases of the virus since testing began in March.

As the novel coronavirus has continued to spread through Texas in recent days, more and more people have tested positive across the state, raising the seven-day positivity rate to a record 16.89% on Tuesday.

#Breaking: Texas reporting record high 10,745 new #COVID19 cases today along with 87 deaths (averaged 87/day in past week)



Record high 10,569 hospitalizations statewide.

1,834 in DFW (two-day drop).



7-day positivity rate at record 16.89%

Below is the breakdown of new cases reported by state officials over the past seven days.

July 8: State officials report 9,979 additional cases.

July 9: Cases again fall below the 10,000-mark at 9,782.

July 10: Officials record another 9,765 new cases.

July 11: New cases rise back up to a reported 10,351.

July 12: Daily new cases drop down to 8,196 people.

July 13: Cases drop down to 5,655, likely due to a drop in weekend reporting.

July 14: 10,745 new cases are reported in Texas, a new daily record.

Added together, the new cases total 64,473 more people who have tested positive.

As of Tuesday, around 10,569 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Texas.

Texas officials have reported more than 275,000 cases of the virus since testing began in March.

Top updates for Wednesday, July 15:

Tito's giving away 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas

Tito's Vodka will give away 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas on Thursday in a drive-thru set-up at Fair Park's Gate 2.

Those wishing to receive the hand sanitizer must be wearing a mask and will be required to remain in their vehicle at all times, although pedestrians and those on bikes will be accommodated as well, organizers said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. Each car will be given three bottles of 375 ml. sanitizer. People are asked to not arrive any earlier than 9 a.m.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

