COVID-19 updates: Dozens lined up for free Dallas testing hour before site opens

Texas saw a record number of hospitalizations on Sunday, at more than 10,400 patients across the state.

Dozens of people had lined up in their cars to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ellis Davis Field House location Monday morning.

The free testing site does not open to the public until 8 a.m., but a long line had already formed by 7 a.m. at the location.

Gov. Greg Abbott just announced Sunday that federal funding for the testing site had been extended to July 31 after it was set to expire on July 14.

The governor previously secured an extension in June as well, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Anyone can be tested at the Ellis Davis Field House testing location at 9191 South Polk St. in Dallas for free, regardless of where they live. The federal site is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To find other testing sites, Texans can visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.

Top updates for Monday, July 13:

GrapeFest canceled

The 34th Annual GrapeFest in Grapevine will be canceled, organizers announced.

The wine festival was supposed to be held Sept. 17-20 in downtown Grapevine but was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. The festival is considered the largest of its kind in the Southwest and typically welcomes more than 260,000 visitors.

“GrapeFest is one of Grapevine’s marquee festivals that we take great pride in showcasing not only for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but to visitors from around the world,” Steve and Maggie Haley, the 34th Annual GrapeFest co-chairpersons, said in a news release. "We now must look forward to GrapeFest 2021.”

