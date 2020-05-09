COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 11 deaths

As of Saturday, the countywide total stands at 42,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 576 deaths and 37,402 recoveries.

Dallas County health officials reported 398 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, of which 203 are considered new after determining some cases were backlogged.

Health officials also said a Lancaster man in his 80s reportedly died from COVID-19. He had been hospitalized and didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says 45 people died this week from COVID-19, making this a tie for the seventh deadliest week.

“This week ends with preliminary daily average of 259 new cases, which is up from last week. When you include this week’s old cases from the state’s flawed ELR system, the daily average this week is 350,” said Jenkins

The new case count brings the countywide total to 73,453, including 944 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Jenkins continues to encourage citizens to stay cautious, wear masks and social distance.

Tarrant County reports 11 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced that 11 more residents died from COVID-19, and 287 new cases have been confirmed.

The reported deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 90s, a Haslet woman in her 90s, four women in their 80s, two men in their 60s from Euless and Fort Worth, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 50s and an Arlington man in his 30s. All but three had underlying health conditions.

The countywide total now stands at 42,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 576 deaths and 37,402 recoveries.

Denton County reports 74 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 74 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths Saturday. This brings the countywide total to 10,588 confirmed cases, including 101 deaths and 8,752 recoveries.

DCPH says it will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday, Sept. 11 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. It will open at 8 a.m., all those who want to get tested must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.